Kurds vying for control over oil with Syrian army - Syria's ForMin
October 11, 2017 / 11:03 AM / in 4 days

Kurds vying for control over oil with Syrian army - Syria's ForMin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOCHI, Russia, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Syria’s Kurds are competing with the Syrian army for control over oil-producing areas, Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem said on Wednesday.

“They (the Kurds) know well that Syria will not allow its sovereignty to be violated under any conditions,” Moualem told his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov during a meeting in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi.

“They are now drunk on U.S. assistance and support. But they need to understand that this assistance won’t last forever.” (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

