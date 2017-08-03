FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia announces 'de-escalation zone' north of Syria's city of Homs
August 3, 2017 / 7:08 AM / 2 months ago

Russia announces 'de-escalation zone' north of Syria's city of Homs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Russia’s Defence Ministry and Syria’s opposition have agreed to create a new “de-escalation” zone north of the city of Homs, the ministry spokesman, Igor Konashenkov, was shown saying on Russia’s state Rossiya 24 TV channel on Thursday.

A ceasefire in this area is set to take affect at 1200 (0900 GMT) on Thursday, he said. The new de-escalation zone will include 84 settlements populated by more than 147,000 people, Konashenkov said. (Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

