Russia denies its planes killed civilians in Syria's Deir al-Zor - Ifax
November 27, 2017 / 2:22 PM / in 2 hours

Russia denies its planes killed civilians in Syria's Deir al-Zor - Ifax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Russia’s Defence Ministry denied on Monday that Russian war planes had carried out deadly air strikes on a village in Syria’s Deir al-Zor province that had killed dozens of civilians, the Interfax news agency reported.

Moscow was responding after the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that at least 53 civilians, including children, had been killed in Russian air strikes in the eastern Syrian village of Al-Shafah. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

