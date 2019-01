MOSCOW, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Russia’s foreign ministry said on Friday it had the impression that the United States wanted to stay in Syria despite the announced withdrawal of U.S. troops, RIA news agency reported.

U.S. President Donald Trump last month unexpectedly announced a U.S. troop withdrawal from Syria. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Andrew Heavens)