MOSCOW, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Monday that Moscow will supply an S-300 anti-missile system to Syria within two weeks.

The announcement comes a week after the ministry accused Israel of indirectly causing the downing of a Russian military plane in Syria that killed 15 servicemen. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber Editing by Robin Pomeroy)