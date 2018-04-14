FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 14, 2018 / 3:27 AM / Updated an hour ago

Russian foreign ministry says Syria attacked just as it had chance for peace

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 14 (Reuters) - Syria has been attacked just as it had a chance for peace, Russia’s foreign ministry said on Saturday, hours after U.S., British and French forces pounded Damascus with air strikes in response to a suspected poison gas attack last week.

“First the ‘Arab spring’ tested the Syrian people, then Islamic State, now smart American rockets. The capital of a sovereign government, trying for years to survive under terrorist aggression, has been attacked,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on Facebook.

“You have to be quite abnormal to attack Syria’s capital just at the moment when it had a chance for a peaceful future,” she wrote.

Reporting by Polina Ivanova Editing by Nick Tattersall

