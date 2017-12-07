Russian military: mission accomplished, Islamic State defeated in Syria

MOSCOW, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Russia’s military said on Thursday it had accomplished its mission of defeating Islamic State in Syria, and today there are no remaining settlements in the country under Islamic State control.

“The final stage of the defeat of the terrorists was accompanied by the unprecedented deployment of Russia’s air force,” Russia’s Rossiya 24 TV channel showed General-Colonel Sergei Rudskoi, in charge of the general staff’s main operations department, saying.

Russia’s military deployed in Syria will now focus on preserving ceasefires and restoring peaceful life, he said. (Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Christian Lowe)