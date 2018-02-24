FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 24, 2018 / 7:53 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Syrian Observatory says strikes hit Ghouta after U.N. vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said warplanes struck eastern Ghouta on Saturday evening, minutes after the U.N. Security Council adopted a resolution demanding a 30-day ceasefire in Syria.

The jets hit the town of Shifouniyeh in the rebel enclave, said the Britain-based monitoring group and two residents of the besieged suburbs near Damascus.

A surge of air strikes and shelling by the Syrian government and its allies has pounded eastern Ghouta since Sunday night, in one of the fiercest air-assaults of the seven-year war, residents, rescuers and the monitor say. (Reporting by Ellen Francis and Dahlia Nehme, Editing by William Maclean)

