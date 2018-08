MOSCOW, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin may take part in a summit with the leaders of Turkey and Iran at the beginning of September, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call on Thursday.

The three leaders met in April at a summit in Ankara where they discussed developments in Syria. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Toby Chopra)