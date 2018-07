BEIRUT, July 25 (Reuters) - Multiple attacks killed at least 38 people and wounded 37 others in Sweida and villages northeast of the Syrian city, the head of the health authority told state-run Ikhbariyah TV.

A suicide bomber blew himself up near a marketplace in the city early on Wednesday, as Islamic State militants mounted attacks on several villages to the northeast.

State media said authorities were hunting down militants in the city. (Reporting by Ellen Francis; editing by Jason Neely)