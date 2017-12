MOSCOW, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.N. special envoy on Syria Staffan de Mistura said on Thursday he would take part in Syrian peace talks in Kazakhstan’s capital Astana on Friday.

“I am planning to go to Astana just after this meeting,” de Mistura said in Moscow at the start of Syrian talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu. (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn)