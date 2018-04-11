FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 11, 2018 / 3:38 PM / Updated 5 hours ago

Kremlin, on Trump Syria tweet, says: We don't do 'Twitter diplomacy' - Ifax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 11 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Wednesday it did not engage in “Twitter diplomacy” after U.S. President Donald Trump used the social media platform to warn Russia of imminent military action in Syria, the Interfax news agency reported.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying that care should be taken not to aggravate the situation in Syria.

“We do not participate in Twitter diplomacy,” Peskov was quoted as saying by Interfax. “We support serious approaches. We continue to believe that it is important not to take steps that could harm an already fragile situation.” (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk Editing by Andrew Osborn)

