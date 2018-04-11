FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 11, 2018 / 11:12 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Trump warns missiles 'will be coming' in Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 11 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday warned Russia of a forthcoming response to suspected chemical attack in Syria, declaring that missiles “will be coming” and blasting Moscow for standing by Syrian President Bashar Assad.

“Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and ‘smart!’ You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it!” Trump wrote in a post on Twitter. (Reporting by Susan Heavey and Makini Brice)

