U.S. in talks with Turkey about creating security zone in Syria -Pentagon

WASHINGTON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The Pentagon said on Thursday it was in talks with Turkey about the possibility of creating a security zone in northwest Syria, despite the Turkish foreign minister saying earlier in the day it would not be right to discuss such a zone until trust issues between the two countries are resolved.

“Clearly we continue to talk to the Turks about a possibility of a secure zone, whatever you want to call it,” Lieutenant General Kenneth McKenzie, joint staff director, told reporters.

During the same briefing, Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White said she had seen media reports about Turkey asking the United States to move troops from Manbij, but did not know of any change in posture. (Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Bernadette Baum)