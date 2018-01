MOSCOW, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Russian officials are in contact with the Turkish leadership over Ankara’s military operation against Kurdish YPG fighters in northern Syria’s Afrin region, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Peskov, speaking on a conference call with reporters, declined to comment when asked if Moscow had known in advance about the operation. He said Russia continued to believe in the fundamental importance of Syria’s territorial integrity. (Editing by Toby Chopra)