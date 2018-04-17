Erdogan, Rouhani agree to maintain Turkey, Iran, Russia cooperation in Syria

ANKARA, April 17 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani agreed on Tuesday to maintain the cooperation between Turkey, Iran and Russia for a political solution to the conflict in Syria, a source in Erdogan’s office said.

Erdogan also told Rouhani in a telephone call that actions to increase tensions in the region should be avoided, after U.S., British and French forces carried out air strikes on Syria over the weekend. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by David Dolan)