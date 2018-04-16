FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 16, 2018 / 7:31 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Turkey says not siding with anyone on Syria, policy different from Iran, Russia U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, April 16 (Reuters) - Turkey does not stand together with any country on Syria and its policy in the region is different from that of Iran, Russia and the United States, Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters in Qatar, Bozdag, the government spokesman, also said Turkey did not hesitate to work together with any country who defended “correct principles” on Syria.

His comments were in response to a reporter’s question about an earlier remark from French President Emmanuel Macron, who said Turkey’s support of missile strikes against Syria showed it had “separated” from Russia. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay; Editing by David Dolan)

