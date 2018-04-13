FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 13, 2018 / 2:46 PM / Updated an hour ago

Russia U.N. envoy says U.S. wants to oust Syrian government, contain Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Russia’s U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told the U.N. Security Council on Friday that the United States, France and Britain were only interested in ousting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s government and containing Russia.

“We continue to observe dangerous military preparations for an illegal act of force against a sovereign state in what would constitute a breach of international law,” he said. “We call on the leadership of these states to immediately reconsider.”

“The sole thing they have an interest in is to oust the Syrian government and more broadly to contain the Russian Federation,” he said.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

