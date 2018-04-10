Russia asks U.N. to vote on two Syria resolutions on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS, April 10 (Reuters) - Russia told the U.N. Security Council it will put two draft resolutions on Syria to a vote on Tuesday because it does not agree with a U.S. text to create a new inquiry into who is to blame for chemical weapons attacks in Syria, diplomats said.

The 15-member council is due to vote on the U.S. draft resolution later on Tuesday. Russia asked for the council to also vote on its own draft resolution to create a new inquiry into chemical weapons attacks in Syria, diplomats said.

Russia said it would then put to a vote another resolution that would specifically support sending investigators from the global chemical weapons watchdog to the site of an alleged deadly attack last Saturday. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols Editing by Alistair Bell)