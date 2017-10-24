Russia vetoes extension of mission that investigates use of chemical weapons

UNITED NATIONS, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Russia cast a veto at the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday preventing the renewal of the mandate to a mission that investigates the use of chemical weapons in Syria.

The investigation by the United Nations and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons - known as the Joint Investigative Mechanism (JIM) - was unanimously created by the 15-member U.N. Security Council in 2015 and renewed in 2016 for another year.

Its latest report is due Thursday and the mission’s mandate is due to expire in mid-November.

China abstained from Tuesday’s vote, while Bolivia joined Russia in voting no. Eleven countries voted in favor of the text. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)