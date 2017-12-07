FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UN to assess if either side trying to "sabotage" Syria talks
December 7, 2017 / 11:53 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

UN to assess if either side trying to "sabotage" Syria talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The mediator of U.N.-led Syria talks in Geneva plans to assess next week whether either side is trying to sabotage the talks, he told reporters on Thursday, after President Bashar al-Assad’s negotiators announced they would turn up five days late.

“If, God forbid, because it would be very bad news, we draw the conclusion that one of the two sides is actually...de facto sabotating the progress and the process of Geneva, that would have a very bad impact on any other political attempt to have processes elsewhere,” Staffan de Mistura said. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

