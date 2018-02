MOSCOW, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Russia’s defence ministry said on Thursday the ultimate goal of the United States in Syria is not to fight Islamic State but to seize economic assets, according to the Interfax news agency.

It also said Syrian militants hit by the U.S.-led coalition had not previously agreed their reconnaissance activities with Russia. Washington initially reported the strike on Wednesday. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)