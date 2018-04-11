FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 11, 2018 / 5:13 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Syria repositions air assets ahead of possible U.S. strikes -U.S. officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 11 (Reuters) - As President Donald Trump ramped up his threats of military action against Syria this week, the Syrian military has repositioned some air assets to avoid the fallout from potential missile strikes, U.S. officials told Reuters on Wednesday.

The officials declined further comment and it was not clear whether the Syrian moves would impact U.S. military planning for potential action against Syria over a suspected poison gas attack. (Reporting by Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali, editing by G Crosse)

