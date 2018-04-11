FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 11, 2018 / 2:58 PM / Updated 6 hours ago

Russian military says closely watching Syria situation, U.S. naval movements

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 11 (Reuters) - The Russian military said on Wednesday it was closely watching the situation around Syria and was aware of the movements of a U.S. naval force in the Gulf.

In an apparent response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s comments about a possible U.S. missile attack on Syria, the Russian Defence Ministry also said in a statement that Washington would do better to rebuild the destroyed Syrian city of Raqqa rather than talk about its readiness carry out such strikes. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk Editing by Andrew Osborn)

