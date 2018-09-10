Trump adviser warns of tougher response if Syria uses chemical weapons again

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump’s national security adviser said on Monday the United States, Britain and France had agreed that another use of chemical weapons by the Syrian government would result in a “much stronger response” compared to previous air strikes.

“We’ve tried to convey the message in recent days that if there’s a third use of chemical weapons, the response will be much stronger,” national security adviser John Bolton said while fielding questions after a policy speech.

“I can say we’ve been in consultation with the British and the French, who joined us in the second strike, and they also agree that another use of chemical weapons will result in a much stronger response,” Bolton said. (Reporting by Steve Holland; writing by David Alexander)