US military drawing up options should Syria use chemical weapons

NEW DELHI, Sept 8 (Reuters) - America’s top general on Saturday said he was involved in “routine dialogue” with President Donald Trump about military options should Syria ignore Washington’s warnings against using chemical weapons in an expected assault on the enclave of Idlib.

Marine General Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said no decision had been made by the United States to employ military force in response to a chemical attack in Syria.

“But we are in a dialogue, a routine dialogue, with the president to make sure he knows where we are with regard to planning in the event that chemical weapons are used.”

Dunford, speaking to a small group of reporters during a trip to India, added: “He expects us to have military options and we have provided updates to him on the development of those military options.” (Reporting by Phil Stewart Editing by Robert Birsel)