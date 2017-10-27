FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N.'s Zeid decries hunger in Syrian siege, demands aid access
October 27, 2017 / 8:26 AM / in 2 hours

U.N.'s Zeid decries hunger in Syrian siege, demands aid access

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The humanitarian situation in the besieged eastern suburbs of Damascus is an outrage and parties to the conflict must allow food and medicine to reach at least 350,000 trapped Syrians, U.N. human rights chief Zeid Ra‘ad al-Hussein said on Friday.

“The shocking images of what appear to be severely malnourished children that have emerged in recent days are a frightening indication of the plight of people in Eastern Ghouta, who are now facing a humanitarian emergency,” Zeid said in a statement. (Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by Stephanie Nebehay)

