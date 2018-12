MOSCOW, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Russia welcomes the return of Kurdish territories in Syria to the control of President Bashar al-Assad’s government, the Kremlin spokesman said on Friday, after Damascus said its forces had entered the town of Manbij.

“This is a positive trend,” spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call.

Russia is a staunch ally of Assad in the Syrian conflict. (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova Editing by Gareth Jones)