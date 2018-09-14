Kremlin confirms preparations for Putin, Erdogan meeting on Monday

MOSCOW, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The Kremlin confirmed on Friday that it was preparing for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkey’s Tayyip Erdogan on Monday in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi.

“Such a meeting is possible and is being prepared,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlu Cavusoglu had said earlier that Erdogan and Putin would hold talks on the crisis in Syria on Monday. (Reporting by Andrew Osborn and Katya Golubkova Writing by Tom Balmforth Editing by Peter Graff)