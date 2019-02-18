Company News
February 18, 2019 / 11:29 AM / Updated 43 minutes ago

CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-UAE armed forces sign contracts worth $1.58 billion with international firms at IDEX

1 Min Read

(Official correction of Raytheon contract to AED 5.7 billion)

ABU DHABI, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates’ armed forces signed 5.8 billion dirhams ($1.58 billion) in contracts with international companies on Monday at the IDEX military exhibition, spokesman Brigadier General Mohammed al-Hassani said.

The contracts include a 5.7 billion dirham deal with Raytheon, al-Hassani said.

The UAE armed forces also signed contracts with local companies worth 1.14 billion dirhams. ($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Alex Cornwell; Editing by Toby Chopra)

