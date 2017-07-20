MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 20

DUBAI, July 20 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks hit 9-1/2-year high, markets await BOJ, ECB meetings
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Banks boost Qatar in otherwise quiet region
* Oil stable after large fall in U.S. fuel stocks, but markets remain bloated
* PRECIOUS-Gold steady ahead of central bank meetings
* U.S. should move bases away if it pursues sanctions -Iran guards
* Turkish official urges Saudi Arabia to drop demands against Qatar
* Trump ends CIA arms support for anti-Assad Syria rebels -U.S. officials
* U.N. says world needs to know about Yemen, journalists need access
* Turkey PM tweaks cabinet, keeps economic team largely in place
* Indian govt refiners to buy less Iran oil in 2017/18- oil minister
* Libya aiming for oil output of 1.25 mln bpd this year -NOC
* Iraq says bought 3.1 mln tonnes of local wheat so far in 2017 season
* Mercosur-Egypt trade deal to go into force in a month -Argentina
* Egypt’s Sisi appoints new head for judicial body that defied him
* Egypt agricultural exports up 12.1 pct in first half 2017
* Yields fall on Egypt’s six-month, one-year T-bills; foreign demand high
* Some former Sisi allies turn critics as Egypt election nears
* Addiction and intrigue: Inside the Saudi palace coup
* After Saudi skirt woman’s brief arrest, many lament double standard
* Saudi national carrier says laptop ban on U.S. flights ended
* Saudi Aramco considers Zuluf oilfield expansion
* Saudi’s Riyad Bank Q2 net profit down 26 pct on bad debt charges
* Saudi’s Sipchem in CO2 supply agreement with Sasref
* Saudi Electricity says Q2 profit slightly lower
* Fitch Affirms Abu Dhabi’s Mudabala and IPIC at ‘AA’, Outlooks Stable
* Former Etisalat Nigeria, 9mobile, is open to new investors -CEO
* UAE’s Topaz Marine gives initial price guidance for $375 mln bond -lead
* Dubai Islamic Bank Q2 profit up almost 14 pct as financing jumps
* Dubai’s Emirates NBD Q2 profit rises 6 pct, meets forecasts
* Qatar seeks to open new LNG markets with floating terminals
* Qatar LNG company postpones layoffs amid diplomatic crisis
* Qatar’s $300 billion conundrum: how liquid are its reserves?
* Bad loans drag down Commercial Bank of Qatar’s Q2 profit
* Oman Oil to close $1 billion PXF loan imminently - source (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom)