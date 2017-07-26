FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 21 days
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 26
July 26, 2017 / 4:11 AM / in 21 days

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 26

3 Min Read

DUBAI, July 26 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

International/Regional

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks, dollar steady as investors await Fed clues

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Corporate earnings weigh on Saudi, most of region steady

* Oil prices firm on optimism over declining stocks

* PRECIOUS-Gold steady as investors wait for Fed statement

* Middle East Crude-Oman slips as Sept trade winds down

* Trump warns 'emboldened' Iran to comply with nuclear deal

* U.S. House approves new Russia sanctions, defying Trump

* Trump pledges U.S. aid to help Lebanon against Islamic State

* U.S. Navy ship fires warning shots near Iranian vessel

* Libya's PM, eastern commander commit to ceasefire, election

* Russia's Putin, Iraqi VP discuss tanks supply deal

* EU to Turkey: respect for rights "imperative" to join bloc

* Iran-linked cyber spies use simple yet effective hacks -report

* Former Etisalat Nigeria, 9Mobile, appoints advisers ahead of sale -central bank

* Turkish exports to exceed $155 bln in 2017, aim for $170 bln in 2018 - minister

* Turkey's Erdogan says Gulf trip 'productive', will continue efforts

* U.S. judge halts deportation of more than 1,400 Iraqi nationals

Egypt

* Egypt's GASC buys 420,000 tonnes of wheat in tender

Saudi Arabia

* Saudi bank SABB says Q2 net profit falls 1.9 pct on bad debt charges

* Saudi Arabia aligns domestic, foreign yield curves with 17 bln riyal sukuk sale

* Saudi Arabia hires Goldman for Riyadh airport stake sale-sources

* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q2 earnings estimates (1)

* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q2 earnings estimates

United Arab Emirates

* Abu Dhabi Ports CEO says no immediate plans for a listing

* UAE says Sept crude exports cut to implement OPEC deal

* UAE's ADNOC cuts Sept crude allocation by 10 pct for most customers

* Dubai Crude for October to be priced at $0.05/bbl above Oman

* UAE telco du ends earnings slump with flat second quarter

* DP World Q2 gross container volumes up 10.4 pct like-for-like

* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q2 earnings estimates

* TABLE-Dubai Q2 earnings estimates

Qatar

* Qatari Investors Group H1 profit falls

* Arab states add groups, people to terror lists in Qatar row

* Vodafone Qatar says network fully restored after outage

* TABLE-Qatar Q2 earnings estimates

Kuwait

* Kuwait says premature to talk about deeper cuts-report

* Kuwait seeks energy venture with traders from Glencore to Vitol - Bloomberg

* TABLE-Kuwait Q2 earnings estimates

Bahrain

* Moody's withdraws ratings of Arab Banking Corporation B.S.C.

* TABLE-Bahrain Q2 earnings estimates

Oman

* TABLE-Oman Q2 earnings estimates (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom)

