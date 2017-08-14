MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - August 14

DUBAI, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

International/Regional

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares bounce after losses, dollar sags on weak US CPI

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Bourses most exposed to foreign funds lag as global mood cautious

* Oil prices dip on weak Chinese refining activity

* PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar steadies; N. Korea headlines in focus

* EXCLUSIVE-Saudi Arabia favours New York for Aramco listing despite risks -sources

* EXCLUSIVE-Arab bloc won't discriminate against US firms in Qatar rift-sources

* Lebanon's Hezbollah says US can't hurt it, dismisses sanctions

* Iraqi Shi'ite leader visits UAE, strengthening ties with Sunni states

* Egyptian train crews held following fatal crash, railway chief quits

* Kuwait to finish cleaning up oil spill this week- report

* Yemen central bank complains to Saudi-led coalition about cash deliveries

* Jordan approaches banks for dollar bond or sukuk issue -sources

* Iran eyes more funds for missiles, Guards after U.S. sanctions

Egypt

* Egypt to reduce imports of LNG to 80 cargoes in 2017/18 year

* Egypt streamlines industrial licensing to boost investment

* Yields mixed on Egypt's 3-month, 9-month T-bills

* Egypt's Porto Group H1 profit rises

* Egypt's Unirab Polvara Spinning and Weaving H1 loss narrows

* Golden Textiles and Clothes Wool H1 standalone profit rises

* Beltone Financial posts Q2 consol profit

* Middle Egypt Flour Mills FY profit rises

* Egypt to hold tender for oil exploration in Eastern Desert

Saudi Arabia

* Saudi budget deficit shrinks from year ago due to higher oil prices

* Saudi's L'azurde signs exclusive Duty Free distribution agreement

United Arab Emirates

* Damac Properties Dubai Q2 profit falls

* UAE's Amlak Finance and Lootah ties up for investment opportunity

* UAE's National Cement Q2 profit falls

* Dubai's Shuaa Capital rises after swinging to Q2 profit

* UAE's Al Ramz Corporation Q2 profit falls

* UAE's Gulf Navigation Q2 profit rises

Qatar

* Mazaya Qatar Real Estate H1 profit falls

* Qatari German Medical Devices H1 loss widens

Kuwait

* Kuwait starts chemicals injection in northern oil reservoirs

Oman

* Oman ORIX gets Central Bank approval for merger with National Finance

* Bank Sohar shareholders approve issue of 100 mln rials bonds

Bahrain

* Bahrain's Securities and Investment posts Q2 profit (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom)