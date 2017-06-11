MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - June 11

DUBAI, June 11 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-British pound falls after UK election shock, dollar gains
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar rebounds but oil price plunge drags down Saudi
* Oil rises as Nigerian pipeline leak overshadows supply worries
* PRECIOUS-Gold slips; Palladium surges 7 pct to highest in 16 years
* Gulf leaders trade barbs as Qatar dispute shows no let-up
* U.S. urges Gulf states to ease blockade against Qatar -Tillerson
* Qatar, accused of supporting terrorism, hires ex-U.S. attorney general
* Suicide bomber kills at least 31 in crowded Iraqi market
* Arab powers adds Qatar-linked people, groups to blacklists
* Niger recalls ambassador to Qatar in solidarity with Arab states
* Turkey’s Erdogan calls for Qatar row to be resolved by end of Ramadan
* Iran kills mastermind behind Tehran attacks, arrests more
* Iran’s Aseman signs final deal for 30 Boeing 737s - IRNA
* Tribal fighting kills 22 in southern Iran - lawmaker
* Russia’s Lavrov calls for talks to ease Qatar stand-off
* Merkel says all Gulf nations, Iran, Turkey must work to ease Qatar crisis
* U.S.-backed Syrian militias push into IS-held Raqqa
* Saudi and Bahrain welcome Trump’s scolding of Qatar
* Saudi’s Falih says no immediate need to adjust oil pact
* Blockade against Qatar ‘hindering’ planning for long-term operation -Pentagon
* Iran raises oil exports to West, almost on par with Asia
* India’s plan to develop key Iranian port faces U.S. headwinds
* Hapag-Lloyd, UASC shipping merger weathers Qatar row
* Libya’s Sharara oil field reopens after strike -National Oil Corp
* Iraqi forces repel Islamic State offensive south of Mosul, 38 killed
* Qatar Gulf row roils LNG market, Shell tanker diverted
* Egypt buys 240,000 T Russian wheat, 120,000 T Romanian wheat
* Lowest bid at Egypt tender $192.77/T for Russian wheat
* EXCLUSIVE-Egypt will not bring back fungus ban vows grain authority
* With eyes on Libya, France cements Egypt security ties
* Egypt calls for U.N. inquiry into accusation of Qatar ransom payment
* Egypt’s ex-President Mursi lacks treatment as health deteriorates, lawyer says
* Egypt inflation eases for first time since currency float
* Egypt reduces arrears owed to foreign oil companies to $2.3 billion
* Soccer-No action from FIFA over Saudi minute’s silence snub
* Turkey’s TAV signs deal with Saudi on operating three airports with al Rajhi
* Saudi foreign minister holds talks in Oman amid regional dispute
* BRIEF-Saudi’s SABIC updates on polycetal production plant deal with Celanese
* BRIEF-Saudi’s Almarai announces 5-year business plan for 2018-2022
* BRIEF-Saudi’s Almarai board recommends capital increase
* Saudi Arabia issues tender to buy 770,000 tonnes of wheat
* UK must not bend rules to allow Saudi Aramco IPO -Royal London
* UAE official accuses Qatar of escalating Gulf row
* Etihad ends talks with TUI to form new leisure airline
* Emaar to launch IPO of real estate development business by Nov - Al Arabiya TV
* BRIEF-Dubai’s DP World says unit P&O Maritime acquires Spain’s Reyser
* UAE re-imposes port ban on Qatari-linked oil tankers
* Abu Dhabi’s IPIC returns to profit as impairments drop
* UAE postal group suspends services to Qatar - agency
* Qatar vows no surrender in Gulf crisis as U.S., Kuwait seek solution
* UAE blacklist likely to squeeze liquidity of Qatari banks
* Qatar Petroleum says business as usual despite diplomatic rift
* Qatar could defend currency for years, its balance sheet shows
* Qatar foreign minister calls blockade a violation of international law
* Qatar state TV shuts down website after hacking attempts
* Al Jazeera says Gulf dispute won’t affect editorial independence
* UPS suspends transit of goods to and from Qatar in four Arab nations
* Qatar c.bank asks for FX data as capital outflows pressure riyal
* Food, families and flights: anxiety and confusion descend on Qatar
* BRIEF-Swiss, Qatari investors are part of consortium trying to buy Co-Operative Bank
* Qatar says no expulsions of nationals from countries that cut ties
* TABLE-Kuwait bank lending growth picks up in April
* Kuwait projects $26 billion state budget deficit this fiscal year
* TABLE-Kuwait Q1 trade surplus more than quadruples y/y on dearer oil
* Bahrain central bank’s net foreign assets jump in March
* TABLE-Oman inflation edges up to 2.0 percent in May