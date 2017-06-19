MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - June 19

3 Min Read
DUBAI, June 19 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks shake off Wall St blues, sterling steady before Brexit talks
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Cheaper oil depresses most of Gulf but MSCI hopes buoy Saudi
* Oil prices fall on further rise in US drilling, signs of slowing demand
* PRECIOUS-Gold edges down on firm dollar; Fed's Dudley awaited for cues
* Iraqi forces storm Islamic State-held Old City of Mosul
* Syrian army declares city ceasefire as Russia, U.N. plan July peace talks
* Twenty five killed in Saudi air strikes on Yemen market- health official
* Kuwait's ruler calls for Gulf unity to heal Qatar rift
* Iran's supreme leader criticizes U.S. policies toward Tehran
* Hamas: War with Israel unlikely and relations with Egypt improving
* Russia's military says it may have killed IS leader; West, Iraq sceptical
* Lebanon's Blom Bank completes acquisition of HSBC Lebanon unit
* U.S. says it downed Syrian warplane that attacked U.S.-backed fighters
* Roadside explosion in Cairo kills Egyptian policeman
* Saudi Arabia bans imports of Egyptian strawberries
* Remittances from expatriate Egyptians rise by 11.1 pct since float
* Yields mixed on Egypt's three-month and nine-month T-bills
* IMF's Jarvis says Egypt to lift cap on dollar deposits in months -newspaper
* MEDIA-Saudi Aramco cleans up financials to bolster valuation- FT
* BRIEF-Saudi's Arab National Bank board proposes H1 dividend
* BRIEF-Jabal Omar Development to convert 3 bln riyals loan into sharia compliant murabaha loan
* UAE's Dana Gas gets injunction from English court blocking claims on $700 mln sukuk
* Dubai's DSI to complete capital reduction by end of third quarter
* Sharjah oil corp: doesn't expect any interruption to Qatar gas supply to UAE
* Mubadala in talks to buy stake in hotel group from 1MDB-linked Low- FT
* MEDIA-Abu Dhabi wealth fund in talks to buy stake in Viceroy Hotel Group- FT
* Uniper, UAE's SNOC create venture for new LNG import facility
* TABLE-Abu Dhabi inflation drops to 2.0 percent in May
* BUZZ-Dubai's Union Properties surges after liquidity agreement
* BRIEF-Dubai's Emaar Properties says unit to manage first hotel in Saudi
* Qatar riyal quoted below peg but no threat of devaluation, bankers say
* Qatar won't cut gas to UAE - Qatar Petroleum CEO
* Kuwaiti court overturns death sentence in Iran spy cell case
* Blast kills policeman in village of Bahraini Shi'ite cleric - ministry
* BRIEF-Bahrain's Alba says line 6 construction site-works underway (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom)