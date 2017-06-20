MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - June 20

3 Min Read
DUBAI, June 20 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei nears two-year high as U.S. hi-tech rebound boosts mood
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi surges before MSCI decision, UAE's Tabreed soars on Engie buy
* Oil prices hold near 7-mth lows, glut keeps dragging
* PRECIOUS-Gold inches higher after 5-wk low as dollar gains on rate hike views
* MIDEAST DEBT-Banks weigh possible exit plans from Qatari loans, bonds
* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks edge up, but discounts for spot cargoes widen
* ANALYSIS-By keeping U.S. focus on Islamic State, Trump risks wider Syria war
* Egyptian, Abu Dhabi leaders, eying Qatar, discuss terrorism funding, role of media
* UNHCR wins nod to use Islamic alms to aid Middle East refugees
* Morocco trade deficit widens 13.1 pct in first five months - agency
* New assertive generation of Gulf leaders at heart of Qatar rift
* Egypt's parliament raises minimum income tax threshold
* Yields on Egypt's 5-year and 10-year T-bonds fall at auction -cenbank
* Egypt's supply ministry says strategic reserves of wheat at 4.4 mln tonnes
* Saudi's Fawaz Alhokair agrees new terms with holders of 500 mln riyals sukuk
* Saudi Arabia oil exports fall to 7 mln bpd in April - JODI
* Oil market fundamentals heading in right direction-Saudi's Falih
* UAE President restructures board of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority's - WAM
* Abu Dhabi fund takes 5 percent stake in Dana Gas
* Dubai Aerospace to issue up to $2 bln bond for AWAS acquisition - sources
* UAE's Gargash says Qatar isolation could last for years
* France's Engie to buy 40 pct stake in UAE's Tabreed
* UAE's Dana Gas invites sukuk holders to a call to discuss sukuk's "unlawfulness"
* Qatar says it will not negotiate unless neighbours lift "blockade"
* Qatar Airways CEO sees no need for Boeing mid-market jet
* Qatar Airways firms up order for 20 737 jets, further options dependent on Italy, India
* Qatar government prepared to support banks if deposits withdrawn -exec
* Qatar Airways to ask U.S. for airport audit to combat laptop ban
* TABLE-Qatar's May trade surplus jumps 42 pct y/y as gas exports climb
* Qatar Financial Centre says it plans no reprisals over sanctions
* Fitch revises Oman's outlook to negative (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom)