MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - June 21
June 21, 2017 / 3:27 AM

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - June 21

3 Min Read

DUBAI, June 21 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

International/Regional

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil slump spooks investors; China stocks underwhelmed by MSCI

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi pulls back before MSCI decision, Qatar hits post-crisis low

* Oil holds near multi-month lows as glut fears persist

* PRECIOUS-Gold edges up from five-week lows as equities fall

* Middle East Crude-Dubai edges up; Murban, al-Shaheen down

* U.S. State Department questions Gulf motives on Qatar boycott

* Emerging markets debt trading rises to $1.3 trillion in Q1 -EMTA

* Morocco Cenbank governor says no devaluation in dirham liberalisation

* Algeria's government planning Islamic finance options, welfare reforms

* Turkey borrows 503 mln lira in two-year sukuk issue

* Italy's Eni signs deal with Iran on oil and gas field studies

* Algeria aims for annual growth of 3.7 pct in oil and gas sector 2017-2021 - govt document

* Iraq, Saudi Arabia aim to upgrade diplomatic relations - statement

Egypt

* Egypt to raise food subsidy allowance in bid to ease pressure from austerity

* Egypt closes wheat harvest just short of target at 3.4 mln tonnes

* Egypt's Suez Canal revenue rises to $439.8 mln in may from $427.9 mln in April

* Egypt's CIB seeks to increase its capital by 25 pct

Saudi Arabia

* MSCI to consider adding Saudi Arabia to key index during 2019

* Arabian Aramco Total Services partially redeems its sukuk

United Arab Emirates

* Etisalat Nigeria to change shareholder structure after debt talks fail

* Dubai activists stock public fridges for needy during Ramadan

* Abu Dhabi takes over operating Port of Fujairah after Dubai deal ends

* TABLE-UAE c.bank foreign assets up in May; securities holdings drop sharply

* TABLE-UAE May bank lending growth slowest in over three years

* TABLE-Dubai May inflation falls to 2.3 pct as housing, transport rise more slowly

Qatar

* Qatar says news agency hacking linked to states boycotting Doha

* Qatar can weather boycott, foreign investors won't leave -Qatar Petroleum CEO

* Britain charges Barclays, ex-bosses over "unlawful" Qatari deal

* Qatar tells U.S. it will maintain stability around LNG exports

* Qatar sovereign fund deposited dollars in local banks as precaution -bankers

* India asks Qatar to invest in power plants as condition for LNG deals

Kuwait

* TABLE-Kuwait May inflation edges up to 2.7 percent

Bahrain

* Fitch Revises Three Bahraini Banks' Outlooks to Negative

* Fitch Revises Bahrain Mumtalakat's Outlook to Negative on Sovereign Action (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom)

