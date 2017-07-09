MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 9

3 Min Read
DUBAI, July 9 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar rise as investors place Fed bets after U.S. jobs data
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi steel, cement strong on export tariff cuts in otherwise weak region
* Oil prices drop 3 percent on rising global supplies
* PRECIOUS-Gold at 4-month low as U.S. jobs rise makes rate hike likely
* Erdogan says Turkey will respond to any threats on its border
* Amnesty urges leaders to stand up to Turkish rights violations
* Partial ceasefire deal reached in Syria, in Trump's first peace effort
* U.N. deputy Syria envoy hopeful for southwest ceasefire deal
* UK's Johnson arrives in Middle East to help ease Qatar tension
* Qatar rejects Arab states' accusations, UK's Johnson flies to Saudi
* Iraqi army says Mosul victory imminent, IS vows 'fight until death'
* OPEC delegates encouraged by Russian comments on adjusting oil cut deal
* Four Arab states leading Qatar boycott say initial demands void, vow more measures
* Royal Air Maroc expects U.S. laptop ban to end by July 19 -official
* Arab states plan regional payment and settlement system
* INTERVIEW-Iraqi Kurdish leader says no turning back on independence bid
* In surprise move, Egypt hikes key interest rates again
* Egypt's deputy finance minister sees rate hike as temporary
* Egyptian police kill 16 gunmen in raids targeting militants
* Egypt's GASC says buys 115,000 tonnes Russian wheat
* Average yields mixed on Egypt's six-month and one-year T-bills
* Egypt hikes electricity prices but extends subsidies three more years
* Saudi Aramco reaffirms commitment to Pertamina JV as CEOs meet
* Japan to raise crude storage capacity for Saudi Aramco by 30 pct
* Saudi security officer killed in Eastern Province attack
* Saudi Aramco says oil reserves steady, output at record ahead of IPO
* Drop in Saudi central bank's foreign assets slows in May
* TABLE-Saudi money supply increase in May
* UAE's Dana Gas aims to propose new sukuk terms in coming weeks
* Amid Dana debacle, Islamic finance seeks safeguards against illegality claims
* U.S. concerned Arab dispute with Qatar may intensify -State Dept
* Egypt and Russia's foreign ministers discuss Qatar
* $1 bln headache for Airbus as Qatar cancels 4 jets
* Arab sanctions stir defiance, patriotism in wealthy Qatar
* Qatar Airways set to start buying shares in American Airlines
* World-beating wealth props up Qatar against Arab sanctions
* FACTBOX-Qatar's sovereign fund plays key anchor role during Gulf rift
* Qatar Airways joins major MidEast rivals in lifting laptop ban on U.S. flights
* BRIEF-Moody's changes ratings outlook of Qatari project finance issuers to negative; affirms ratings
* TABLE-Oman inflation slows sharply in June
Compiled by Dubai Newsroom