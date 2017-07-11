MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 11

DUBAI, July 11 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

International/Regional

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge up as investors await Yellen testimony

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Middle East follows global shares up, strong Q2 boosts Saudi

* Oil rises on firm short-term demand outlook; overall market still weak

* PRECIOUS-Gold inches lower as market awaits rate hike cues

* U.S., UK, Kuwait urge swift negotiated solution to Qatar crisis

* Arab states seek to step up pressure on Qatar over 2013 accord

* Tough road ahead, even as IS grip on Mosul and Raqqa falters

* UN lauds US-Russian truce in Syria, but warns on partition risk

* Syrian army, militias attack rebels in southeast desert

* Iran: US-Russia ceasefire deal should be expanded to cover all Syria

* IMF says Morocco ready for currency reform, but delay 'not a problem'

* Top Iran oil tanker firm NITC says shipments to Europe increasing

* Iran plans 14 oil and gas exploration tenders

* Iraq buys about 50,000 T wheat from Australia -trade

* Libya's humanitarian situation must be factor in any talk of curbing oil output-NOC

* Yemen cholera cases pass 300,000 mark, ICRC says

Egypt

* Egypt expects to receive second IMF loan disbursal within coming week -CBC

* Egypt will continue export ban on rice during coming season

* Egypt's inflation rises again, and is expected to keep going up

* Average yields on Egypt's three- and seven T-bonds rise amid high foreign buying

* Egypt imported 5.58 mln tonnes of wheat in 2016-2017

Saudi Arabia

* Saudi Aramco gets approval to set up companies for energy industrial city

* London High Court rejects bid to halt British arms sales to Saudi

* Aramco CEO sees oil supply shortage as investments, discoveries drop

* Four Saudis sentenced to death in Yemen for 2014 beheadings

* MOVES-Morgan Stanley hires ex-JPMorgan exec as new CEO of Saudi office

* Saudi's Sadara Chemical starts propylene glycol plant

United Arab Emirates

* Emirates cuts flights to Angola over revenue repatriation issues

* Etisalat to exit Nigeria after regulators intervene - Reuters News

* ADNOC launches rare condensate import tender following Qatari crisis -sources

* Abu Dhabi oil firm ADNOC catches regional listing bug

* Gulf Navigation to issue $250 million sukuk by early September - CEO

Qatar

* Russia's Novak says Qatar remains committed to global oil deal

* Qatar LNG flows unaffected by crisis -Shell

* Qatar says exports, including LNG, not affected by Gulf boycott

* Qatar c.bank says country has $340 bln in reserves, can weather Arab sanctions

* After Iran move, Total seen in pole position to snap up Qatar gas deals

Bahrain

* Bahraini rights activist Nabeel Rajab sentenced to two years in jail

Kuwait

* Kuwait's Equate takes ethylene unit offline for repairs

* Kuwait's Wataniya Airways to resume operations on Tuesday: KUNA

Oman

* Oman to start processing gas from Khazzan in early Sept (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom)