in a month
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 13
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Politics
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
How Syria continued to gas its people as the world watched
Syria
How Syria continued to gas its people as the world watched
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
#Market News
July 13, 2017 / 3:33 AM / in a month

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 13

3 Min Read

DUBAI, July 13 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

International/Regional

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, bonds rally as markets bet on glacial Fed

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Confidence in banking sector ahead of Fed testimony supports Middle East

* Oil prices dip as OPEC expects less demand for its crude

* PRECIOUS-Gold steady after Yellen hints at only gradual tightening

* Middle East Crude-Sept light crude trade at premiums

* U.S. Democrats introduce new bill on Russia and Iran sanctions

* Top U.S. diplomat ends talks in Gulf; no sign Qatar crisis resolved

* UK government declines to publish review on funding of extremism

* S&P warns more sovereign downgrades likely this year

* Sudan halts talks with U.S. after decision on lifting sanctions postponed

* As Qatar row smoulders, world markets tot up dependence on Gulf petrodollars

* Global sovereign credit cycle seen improving - Fitch

Egypt

* U.S. confirms it has lifted laptop ban on EgyptAir flights

* Egypt to halt flour subsidy and cut wheat imports by up to 10 pct

* Egypt's Eastern Co raises cigarette prices on higher import costs

* Fitch: Egypt's Budget, Energy Price Rises Show Fiscal Commitment

Saudi Arabia

* Saudi Ma'aden to develop Mansourah, Massarah gold mine- sources

* Saudi crown prince discusses defence ties with Turkish minister

* Saudis to cut Aug oil exports to lowest level this year - source

United Arab Emirates

* ADNOC stalls diesel term talks because of fuel uncertainty after Qatar spat

* Goldman, JPMorgan, HSBC vie for lead roles in listing UAE's ADNOC unit -sources

* TABLE-UAE's Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended July 10

* TABLE-Dubai Q2 earnings estimates

* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q2 earnings estimates

Qatar

* American Airlines says Qatar Airways refiles for clearance to buy stake

* Qatargas asks suppliers to set up local offices amid Arab boycott

* France's Le Drian to visit Gulf states, seeks to help ease Qatar tensions

* Turkey sent some 200 cargo planes to Qatar since dispute began - minister

* TABLE-Qatar Q2 earnings estimates

Kuwait

* Kuwaiti lessor ALAFCO seeks $300 million loan –sources

* TABLE-Kuwait Q2 earnings estimates

Bahrain

* Fitch Upgrades GFH to 'B'; Outlook Positive

Oman

* TABLE-Oman Q2 earnings estimates (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom)

