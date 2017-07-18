MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 18

3 Min Read
DUBAI, July 18 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, dollar slip as passage of US healthcare bill doubtful
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai rises above chart barrier, ex-dividend bank pulls down Saudi
* Oil prices stable as strong demand meets ongoing supply glut
* PRECIOUS--Gold steady as cloudy U.S. rate hike outlook drags on dollar
* Qatar says media report reveals UAE role in hack that sparked crisis
* Trump says Iran complying with nuclear deal but remains dangerous threat
* EXCLUSIVE-Islamic State's Baghdadi almost certainly alive - Kurdish security official
* U.S. ending laptop ban on Middle Eastern airlines
* Turkish government seeks 3-month extension to emergency rule
* As Islamic State militants routed in Iraq, their families fear reprisals
* Iran's Revolutionary Guards warn U.S. against terrorist designation, new sanctions
* EU puts sanctions on Syrian scientists, military officials over gas attack
* Iran's Zarif hopes Yemen war does not lead to Iran, Saudi conflict
* Egypt ends visa-free entry for Qataris, insists Doha meets demands
* MidEast ride-hailing firm Careem buys stake in Egyptian transport start-up
* Average yields on Egypt's five- and 10-year T-bonds rise
* BRIEF-Arabian Food Industries reports Q2 profit of EGP 12 mln
* Egypt sets sights on doubling natural gas output by 2020
* Egypt expects third IMF loan disbursal of $2 bln between December and January - minister
* Egypt's GASC seeks wheat for Aug. 21-31 shipment
* Roadside explosion in Sinai kills five Egyptian policemen
* New UK listing rules set to attract state companies beyond Aramco
* BRIEF-WorleyParsons says Saudi Aramco grants co Marjan oilfield FEED services
* BRIEF-Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Q2 profit rises
* BRIEF-Qassim Cement Q2 profit falls
* BRIEF-Saudi's Yansab reports Q2 profit of 345.7 mln riyals
* Emirates and flydubai to deepen ties with code share pact
* BRIEF-DXB Entertainments managing director Raed Al Nuaimi resigns
* MEDIA- Jumeirah Group to open first Saudi hotel-The National
* BRIEF-UAE's Union Properties appoints Ahmed Khouri as CEO
* Barclays 2008 Qatar fundraising trial set for Jan 2019
* ECB eyes review of Deutsche Bank shareholders -source
* Qatar bank Masraf Al Rayan's profit flat in second quarter
* Doha Festival City says still talking with banks on loan amendment
* Vodafone Qatar says access to network hit by technical issues
* BRIEF-Kuwait's Gulf Bank H1 profit rises
* BRIEF-Bahrain's Alba resumes Reduction Line 5 operations
