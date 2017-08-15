MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - August 15

DUBAI, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, dollar rally as N. Korea blinks

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar's IHG falls on listing, Dubai down on weak earnings, Egypt tests support

* Oil prices steady after overnight tumble on dollar strength, China concerns

* PRECIOUS-Gold dips as investors seek riskier assets amid easing N.Korea tension

* Fighters, refugees, leave Lebanon enclave for Syria

* UAE pushes for better ties with cleric Sadr amid efforts to contain Iran

* Yemen records 500,000 cholera cases, nearly 2,000 deaths - WHO

* Investigation into security breaches at Libya's Sharara field - NOC

* Iranian drone comes close to U.S. aircraft carrier - U.S. Navy

EGYPT

* Egyptian train crews held following fatal crash, railway chief quits

* INTERVIEW-Beltone Financial to launch $1 bln fixed income fund -CEO

* Average yields fall on Egypt's five- and 10-year T-bonds

* Italy to return ambassador to Cairo, ending standoff over murdered student

* Egypt carries on tradition of steam-free "foot ironing"

SAUDI ARABIA

* EXCLUSIVE-Saudi Arabia to resume building mammoth Mecca hotel -sources

* Saudi's Sadara commissions last plant of its Saudi petchem complex

* Saudi Arabian developer Jabal Omar to raise 4 billion riyals via sukuk –sources

* BUZZ-Saudi Aramco's trading arm buys gasoil cargoes for Aug-Sept -trade

* Saudi Aramco to shut unit at Ras Tanura refinery in Oct -sources

* Saudi Arabia's SAGO buys 660,000 T of barley in tender

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* DAMAC Properties' profits fall for second consecutive quarter

* Dubai's Emaar Properties posts 14 pct rise in second-quarter profit

* Dubai's Meraas Holding issues $200 mln tap of private sukuk due in 2022 -document

* BUZZ-GFH Financial slides in Dubai despite strong Q2 earnings

* BUZZ-Dubai builder DSI down on Q2 results, chief executive departure

* UAE's Gulf Navigation Q2 profit rises

QATAR

* BUZZ-Qatar's IHG drops on listing

KUWAIT

* BRIEF-Kuwait Finance House completes stake sale in Specialities Group

* Kuwait's crown prince had "successful" medical check-ups in U.S.-agency

* Kuwait contains oil spill, power and water output normal - agency

OMAN

* Bank Sohar shareholders approve issue of 100 mln rials bonds (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom)