MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - August 15

DUBAI, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, dollar rally as N. Korea blinks
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar's IHG falls on listing, Dubai down on weak earnings, Egypt tests support
* Oil prices steady after overnight tumble on dollar strength, China concerns
* PRECIOUS-Gold dips as investors seek riskier assets amid easing N.Korea tension
* Fighters, refugees, leave Lebanon enclave for Syria
* UAE pushes for better ties with cleric Sadr amid efforts to contain Iran
* Yemen records 500,000 cholera cases, nearly 2,000 deaths - WHO
* Investigation into security breaches at Libya's Sharara field - NOC
* Iranian drone comes close to U.S. aircraft carrier - U.S. Navy
* Egyptian train crews held following fatal crash, railway chief quits
* INTERVIEW-Beltone Financial to launch $1 bln fixed income fund -CEO
* Average yields fall on Egypt's five- and 10-year T-bonds
* Italy to return ambassador to Cairo, ending standoff over murdered student
* Egypt carries on tradition of steam-free "foot ironing"
* EXCLUSIVE-Saudi Arabia to resume building mammoth Mecca hotel -sources
* Saudi's Sadara commissions last plant of its Saudi petchem complex
* Saudi Arabian developer Jabal Omar to raise 4 billion riyals via sukuk –sources
* BUZZ-Saudi Aramco's trading arm buys gasoil cargoes for Aug-Sept -trade
* Saudi Aramco to shut unit at Ras Tanura refinery in Oct -sources
* Saudi Arabia's SAGO buys 660,000 T of barley in tender
* DAMAC Properties' profits fall for second consecutive quarter
* Dubai's Emaar Properties posts 14 pct rise in second-quarter profit
* Dubai's Meraas Holding issues $200 mln tap of private sukuk due in 2022 -document
* BUZZ-GFH Financial slides in Dubai despite strong Q2 earnings
* BUZZ-Dubai builder DSI down on Q2 results, chief executive departure
* UAE's Gulf Navigation Q2 profit rises
* BUZZ-Qatar's IHG drops on listing
* BRIEF-Kuwait Finance House completes stake sale in Specialities Group
* Kuwait's crown prince had "successful" medical check-ups in U.S.-agency
* Kuwait contains oil spill, power and water output normal - agency
* Bank Sohar shareholders approve issue of 100 mln rials bonds