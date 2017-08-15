FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 hours ago
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - August 15
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Abe sends ritual offering to war dead on WW2 anniversary
japan
Abe sends ritual offering to war dead on WW2 anniversary
How many more deals can Netflix pull off?
Reuters TV
How many more deals can Netflix pull off?
Understanding Kim Jong Un’s nuclear game plan
Commentary
Understanding Kim Jong Un’s nuclear game plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 15, 2017 / 4:29 AM / 2 hours ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - August 15

3 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, dollar rally as N. Korea blinks

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar's IHG falls on listing, Dubai down on weak earnings, Egypt tests support

* Oil prices steady after overnight tumble on dollar strength, China concerns

* PRECIOUS-Gold dips as investors seek riskier assets amid easing N.Korea tension

* Fighters, refugees, leave Lebanon enclave for Syria

* UAE pushes for better ties with cleric Sadr amid efforts to contain Iran

* Yemen records 500,000 cholera cases, nearly 2,000 deaths - WHO

* Investigation into security breaches at Libya's Sharara field - NOC

* Iranian drone comes close to U.S. aircraft carrier - U.S. Navy

EGYPT

* Egyptian train crews held following fatal crash, railway chief quits

* INTERVIEW-Beltone Financial to launch $1 bln fixed income fund -CEO

* Average yields fall on Egypt's five- and 10-year T-bonds

* Italy to return ambassador to Cairo, ending standoff over murdered student

* Egypt carries on tradition of steam-free "foot ironing"

SAUDI ARABIA

* EXCLUSIVE-Saudi Arabia to resume building mammoth Mecca hotel -sources

* Saudi's Sadara commissions last plant of its Saudi petchem complex

* Saudi Arabian developer Jabal Omar to raise 4 billion riyals via sukuk –sources

* BUZZ-Saudi Aramco's trading arm buys gasoil cargoes for Aug-Sept -trade

* Saudi Aramco to shut unit at Ras Tanura refinery in Oct -sources

* Saudi Arabia's SAGO buys 660,000 T of barley in tender

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* DAMAC Properties' profits fall for second consecutive quarter

* Dubai's Emaar Properties posts 14 pct rise in second-quarter profit

* Dubai's Meraas Holding issues $200 mln tap of private sukuk due in 2022 -document

* BUZZ-GFH Financial slides in Dubai despite strong Q2 earnings

* BUZZ-Dubai builder DSI down on Q2 results, chief executive departure

* UAE's Gulf Navigation Q2 profit rises

QATAR

* BUZZ-Qatar's IHG drops on listing

KUWAIT

* BRIEF-Kuwait Finance House completes stake sale in Specialities Group

* Kuwait's crown prince had "successful" medical check-ups in U.S.-agency

* Kuwait contains oil spill, power and water output normal - agency

OMAN

* Bank Sohar shareholders approve issue of 100 mln rials bonds (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.