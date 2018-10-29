REFILE-MIDEAST - Factors to watch - October 29

(Removes extraneous word in headline)
DUBAI, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-China growth woes curb Asian shares, US equity futures turn down
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi consolidates as Abu Dhabi outperforms mixed Gulf
* Oil stable as Asia stock markets rebound, but sentiment cautious on trade concerns
* PRECIOUS-Gold prices nudge down as Asian stocks gain
* Iran’s Khamenei calls for fight against enemy “infiltration”
* Iran starts oil sales to private exporters to beat U.S. sanctions
* With border open, Jordanians visit Syria for first time in years
* Tribesmen stage protest at Libya’s El Sharara oilfield
* Three Gaza boys killed in Israeli strike on tinderbox border
* In talks with Saudi minister, Mattis calls for transparent investigation in Khashoggi killing
* Foreigners sold net $624 mln of Saudi stocks in week to Oct. 25
* TABLE-Saudi money supply increase in September
* Saudi’s SABIC optimistic on growth potential; mulling investments overseas
* UAE issues new law governing central bank, financial institutions
* Israeli minister fights back tears of joy at Abu Dhabi judo gold (Reporting By Dubai newsroom)