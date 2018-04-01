MIDEAST - Factors to watch - April 1

DUBAI, April 1(Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Poor first quarter ends on a high note as stocks leap
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi retreats after winning FTSE emerging status, rest of region strong
* Oil prices rise with Wall Street; U.S. crude discount widens
* PRECIOUS-Gold slips on steady dollar, but political tensions support
* US, British service members killed by improvised bomb in Syria
* Israeli troops wound 13 on Gaza border, day after deadly protest
* Major fire at Yemen’s Hodeidah port destroys aid supplies
* Egypt’s Sisi heads for landslide election win with low turnout
* Egypt to keep customs exchange rate at 16 pounds in April
* Egypt’s 2018/19 cotton output seen rising after years of decline -U.S. attache
* Egypt’s current account deficit narrows, tourism rises, FDI slips
* Egypt’s central bank cuts key rates again as inflation eases
* Reuters Insider - Food, buses, and cash: Getting out the vote the Egyptian way
* Egypt’s GASC says buys 475,000 T Russian, Romanian wheat
* Egypt’s M2 money supply up 25.4 pct year-on year in Feb- c.bank
* TABLE-Saudi GDP shrinks y/y in Q4 as oil sector sags, non-oil sector also slows
* Saudi forces say Houthi missile intercepted over Saudi city -state media
* BRIEF-Boeing Says Saudi Arabian Military Industries And Co Form Joint Venture Partnership
* BREAKINGVIEWS-Index inclusion promises Saudi a pre-Aramco bump
* Saudi’s Kingdom Holding proposes fiscal year dividend
* BRIEF-Saudi’s Kingdom Holding Posts FY Profit
* Reuters Insider - Saudi to join FTSE emerging index, attract billions
* TABLE-Saudi money supply increase in February
* TABLE-Mideast funds more cautious on Saudi after market surge
* Saudi market rules ready for Aramco IPO by end-June - CMA chairman
* REFILE-UPDATE 1-UN aviation agency eyes talks, meeting to defuse Gulf airspace standoff
* UAE money exchange houses ordered to raise standards by regulator
* Nine soldiers, five militants killed in attack on elite Yemeni force
* Dubai-based Noor Bank plans roadshows next week for sukuk
* BRIEF-Dubai’s DSI Appoints Fadi Feghali As Group CEO
* BRIEF-India’s IOC says UAE’s ADNOC Interested In Planned West Coast Refinery Stake
* Qatar energy firms to raise foreign share ownership to 49 pct - QP
* Qatar Petroleum wins exploration bids in 4 blocks offshore Brazil
* Qatar c.bank’s international reserves, liquidity edge down in February
* TABLE-Qatar bank lending, money supply growth slows in February
* TABLE-Qatar Q4 GDP growth edges down, depressed by oil and gas sector
* BUZZ-Biggest Kuwait blue chips rise on FTSE index expectations
* Kore Potash to tap investors for $600 mln towards Congo Rep mine
* Bahrain says it may return to global market after calling off part of bond issue (Reporting by Dubai newsroom)