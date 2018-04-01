MIDEAST - Factors to watch - April 1

DUBAI, April 1(Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Poor first quarter ends on a high note as stocks leap

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi retreats after winning FTSE emerging status, rest of region strong

* Oil prices rise with Wall Street; U.S. crude discount widens

* PRECIOUS-Gold slips on steady dollar, but political tensions support

* US, British service members killed by improvised bomb in Syria

* Israeli troops wound 13 on Gaza border, day after deadly protest

* Major fire at Yemen’s Hodeidah port destroys aid supplies

EGYPT

* Egypt’s Sisi heads for landslide election win with low turnout

* Egypt to keep customs exchange rate at 16 pounds in April

* Egypt’s 2018/19 cotton output seen rising after years of decline -U.S. attache

* Egypt’s current account deficit narrows, tourism rises, FDI slips

* Egypt’s central bank cuts key rates again as inflation eases

* Reuters Insider - Food, buses, and cash: Getting out the vote the Egyptian way

* Egypt’s GASC says buys 475,000 T Russian, Romanian wheat

* Egypt’s M2 money supply up 25.4 pct year-on year in Feb- c.bank

SAUDI ARABIA

* TABLE-Saudi GDP shrinks y/y in Q4 as oil sector sags, non-oil sector also slows

* Saudi forces say Houthi missile intercepted over Saudi city -state media

* BRIEF-Boeing Says ‍Saudi Arabian Military Industries And Co Form Joint Venture Partnership

* BREAKINGVIEWS-Index inclusion promises Saudi a pre-Aramco bump

* Saudi’s Kingdom Holding proposes fiscal year dividend

* BRIEF-Saudi’s Kingdom Holding Posts FY Profit

* Reuters Insider - Saudi to join FTSE emerging index, attract billions

* TABLE-Saudi money supply increase in February

* TABLE-Mideast funds more cautious on Saudi after market surge

* Saudi market rules ready for Aramco IPO by end-June - CMA chairman

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* REFILE-UPDATE 1-UN aviation agency eyes talks, meeting to defuse Gulf airspace standoff

* UAE money exchange houses ordered to raise standards by regulator

* Nine soldiers, five militants killed in attack on elite Yemeni force

* Dubai-based Noor Bank plans roadshows next week for sukuk

* BRIEF-Dubai’s DSI Appoints Fadi Feghali As Group CEO

* BRIEF-India’s IOC says UAE’s ADNOC Interested In Planned West Coast Refinery Stake

QATAR

* Qatar energy firms to raise foreign share ownership to 49 pct - QP

* Qatar Petroleum wins exploration bids in 4 blocks offshore Brazil

* Qatar c.bank’s international reserves, liquidity edge down in February

* TABLE-Qatar bank lending, money supply growth slows in February

* TABLE-Qatar Q4 GDP growth edges down, depressed by oil and gas sector

KUWAIT

* BUZZ-Biggest Kuwait blue chips rise on FTSE index expectations

OMAN

* Kore Potash to tap investors for $600 mln towards Congo Rep mine

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain says it may return to global market after calling off part of bond issue (Reporting by Dubai newsroom)