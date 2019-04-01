MIDEAST - Factors to watch - April 1

DUBAI, April 1 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS- Asian stocks surge on China’s factory comeback, trade talks progress
* MIDEAST STOCKS- Abu Dhabi slips further, banks support Saudi market
* PRECIOUS- Gold inches up as dollar eases; surge in equities caps gains
* Oil prices push higher as supply worries drive gains
* Arab leaders to seek U.N. Security Council resolution on Golan
* Israel reopens Gaza crossing as mediators push for deal
* Brazil opens Israel trade mission in Jerusalem, short of full embassy move
* TAKE A LOOK-Turkey’s election tests Erdogan support as economy slumps
* UPDATE 1-Iraq receives offers for rice in tender
* Turkish forex reserve fall credit negative - Moody’s
* Erdogan appears to concede Istanbul defeat after Ankara loss
* Iranian fuel oil cargo sits off Malaysia as U.S. urges sanctions compliance
* Algeria’s Bouteflika preparing to announce his resignation -Ennahar TV
* Qatar emir abruptly leaves Arab League summit in Tunisia
* Egypt targets 445.1 billion Egyptian pound deficit in 2019/2020 - ministry
* Egypt’s M2 money supply growth slows to 11.55 pct y/y in February -c.bank
* Egypt holds price of 95-octane petrol through Q2 - ministry
* Egypt’s International Co For Fertilizers Board Approves Capital Increase
* Egypt’s GMC Group FY Profit Falls
* Faisal Islamic Bank Of Egypt Shareholders Approve FY Dividend
* El Sewedy Says SEWA Awards Combined Cycle Power Plant EPC Contract To Consortium
* Egypt’s Domty Q4 Consol Profit Falls
* Moody’s Assigns First-Time A1 Issuer Rating To Saudi Aramco; Stable Outlook
* Saudi economy expands in Q4 on boost from crude; non-oil growth slows
* UPDATE 1-Saudi Arabia to raise around $31 bln in debt this year
* Banque Saudi Fransi Intends Early Redemption Of SAR 2 Bln Tier 2 Sukuk
* Saudi Exchange Says Foreigners Buy A Net 1.01 Bln Riyals Of Stocks Last Week
* Saudi Investment Bank Shareholders Approve To Buy Mizuho Bank’s 2.50 Pct Stake In Bank [nFWN2!I00S]
* Al Rajhi REIT Signs MoU With Al Khaleej Training To Acquire Educational Properties
* Saudi’s Salama Cooperative Insurance FY Profit Rises
* Saudi Re For Cooperative Reinsurance FY Profit Falls
* National Agriculture Development Updates On Halting Cultivation Of Green Forage
* Saudi’s United Cooperative Assurance FY Profit Falls
* Solidarity Saudi Takaful - FY Loss Widens
* Saudi’s Middle East Specialized Cables Posts FY Loss
* Saudi’s Al Gassim Investment Holding Posts FY Loss
* Saudi’s Batic Says Deal TO buy Al Muhaidib And Himmah Logistic Terminated
* Saudi’s Batic Says Agreement To Buy Minority Stake In AMNCO Terminated
* Saudi Ceramic Obtains 120 Mln Riyals Murabaha Financing
* Batelco And Ericsson Sign Partnership To Launch 5G In Bahrain
* Bahrain’s GFH Says BALEXO Sells Stake In Technal Middle East
* UAE economy rebounds in 2018, but more slowly than expected
* UAE’s Al Ramz In Advanced Stage To Acquire UAE Domiciled Financial Institution
* ADNOC Drilling completes first ‘integrated drilling services’ well in Al Dabbyia
* Average Dubai crude oil price rises in March to 5-month high
* QATAR GDP -1.2 PERCENT QUARTER ON QUARTER IN Q4 2018
* QATAR TOTAL CREDIT +4.9 PCT Y/Y IN FEBRUARY - GOVERNMENT DATA
* Ocean LNG to offtake and market all LNG volumes produced and exported from Golden Pass project
* Kuwait’s Energy House Holding Completes Stake Sale In Kuwait Energy
* Kuwait Finance And Investment Co Q4 Loss Widens
* Kuwait’s KGL Logistics Q4 Profit Rises
* Kuwait’s Advanced Technology Q4 Profit Falls
* Kuwait Bahrain International Exchange Q4 Profit Rises
* Kuwait’s Arabi Holding Group Q4 Profit Rises
* Kuwait And Gulf Link Transport Posts Q4 Loss
Reporting By Dubai Newsroom