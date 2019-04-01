MIDEAST - Factors to watch - April 1

DUBAI, April 1 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS- Asian stocks surge on China’s factory comeback, trade talks progress

* MIDEAST STOCKS- Abu Dhabi slips further, banks support Saudi market

* PRECIOUS- Gold inches up as dollar eases; surge in equities caps gains

* Oil prices push higher as supply worries drive gains

* Arab leaders to seek U.N. Security Council resolution on Golan

* Israel reopens Gaza crossing as mediators push for deal

* Brazil opens Israel trade mission in Jerusalem, short of full embassy move

* TAKE A LOOK-Turkey’s election tests Erdogan support as economy slumps

* UPDATE 1-Iraq receives offers for rice in tender

* Turkish forex reserve fall credit negative - Moody’s

* Erdogan appears to concede Istanbul defeat after Ankara loss

* Iranian fuel oil cargo sits off Malaysia as U.S. urges sanctions compliance

* Algeria’s Bouteflika preparing to announce his resignation -Ennahar TV

* Qatar emir abruptly leaves Arab League summit in Tunisia

EGYPT

* Egypt targets 445.1 billion Egyptian pound deficit in 2019/2020 - ministry

* Egypt’s M2 money supply growth slows to 11.55 pct y/y in February -c.bank

* Egypt holds price of 95-octane petrol through Q2 - ministry

* Egypt’s International Co For Fertilizers Board Approves Capital Increase

* Egypt’s GMC Group FY Profit Falls

* Faisal Islamic Bank Of Egypt Shareholders Approve FY Dividend

* El Sewedy Says SEWA Awards Combined Cycle Power Plant EPC Contract To Consortium

* Egypt’s Domty Q4 Consol Profit Falls

SAUDI ARABIA

* Moody’s Assigns First-Time A1 Issuer Rating To Saudi Aramco; Stable Outlook

* Saudi economy expands in Q4 on boost from crude; non-oil growth slows

* UPDATE 1-Saudi Arabia to raise around $31 bln in debt this year

* Banque Saudi Fransi Intends Early Redemption Of SAR 2 Bln Tier 2 Sukuk

* Saudi Exchange Says Foreigners Buy A Net 1.01 Bln Riyals Of Stocks Last Week

* Saudi Investment Bank Shareholders Approve To Buy Mizuho Bank’s 2.50 Pct Stake In Bank [nFWN2!I00S]

* Al Rajhi REIT Signs MoU With Al Khaleej Training To Acquire Educational Properties

* Saudi’s Salama Cooperative Insurance FY Profit Rises

* Saudi Re For Cooperative Reinsurance FY Profit Falls

* National Agriculture Development Updates On Halting Cultivation Of Green Forage

* Saudi’s United Cooperative Assurance FY Profit Falls

* Solidarity Saudi Takaful - FY Loss Widens

* Saudi’s Middle East Specialized Cables Posts FY Loss

* Saudi’s Al Gassim Investment Holding Posts FY Loss

* Saudi’s Batic Says Deal TO buy Al Muhaidib And Himmah Logistic Terminated

* Saudi’s Batic Says Agreement To Buy Minority Stake In AMNCO Terminated

* Saudi Ceramic Obtains 120 Mln Riyals Murabaha Financing

BAHRAIN

* Batelco And Ericsson Sign Partnership To Launch 5G In Bahrain

* Bahrain’s GFH Says BALEXO Sells Stake In Technal Middle East

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE economy rebounds in 2018, but more slowly than expected

* UAE’s Al Ramz In Advanced Stage To Acquire UAE Domiciled Financial Institution

* ADNOC Drilling completes first ‘integrated drilling services’ well in Al Dabbyia

* Average Dubai crude oil price rises in March to 5-month high

QATAR

* QATAR GDP -1.2 PERCENT QUARTER ON QUARTER IN Q4 2018

* QATAR TOTAL CREDIT +4.9 PCT Y/Y IN FEBRUARY - GOVERNMENT DATA

* Ocean LNG to offtake and market all LNG volumes produced and exported from Golden Pass project

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s Energy House Holding Completes Stake Sale In Kuwait Energy

* Kuwait Finance And Investment Co Q4 Loss Widens

* Kuwait’s KGL Logistics Q4 Profit Rises

* Kuwait’s Advanced Technology Q4 Profit Falls

* Kuwait Bahrain International Exchange Q4 Profit Rises

* Kuwait’s Arabi Holding Group Q4 Profit Rises

* Kuwait And Gulf Link Transport Posts Q4 Loss