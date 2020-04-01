MIDEAST - Factors to watch - April 1

DUBAI, April 1 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hold on to gains but virus keeps markets on edge

* Oil prices fall as U.S. inventory build-up heightens oversupply concerns

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf stocks extend losses; Saudi bucks the trend

* PRECIOUS-Gold rises on flight to safety driven by pandemic fears

* Trump says he may join Saudi, Russia in talks on oil prices

* U.S. could rethink Iran sanctions in light of coronavirus -Pompeo

* Saudi Arabia asks Muslims to put haj plans on hold

* OPEC rift widens as group fails to set date for emergency talks

* Kuwait props up coronavirus-hit economy amid low oil prices

* Manufacturing turns local in Gulf as coronavirus disrupts supply chains

* G20 coronavirus plan focuses on poorer countries’ debt problems

* OPEC March oil output rises from 2009 low after supply pact collapse

* EXCLUSIVE - U.S. plans to lease space to energy companies to store oil in emergency reserve

EGYPT

* Egypt’s private airlines call for aviation minister to intervene amid coronavirus crisis

* Egyptian Exchange Says 1.2 Mln Shares Of Telecom Egypt Block Traded

* POLL-Egypt central bank seen keeping interest rates on hold this week

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia approves IPO stock listings of government assets planned for privatisation

* Saudi Aramco asks service firms to support oil output hike - source

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai promises state support, new funding for Emirates airline

* UAE’s Dana Gas explores spin-off and listing of upstream business

* UAE revokes curfew permit system

* Dubai to support Emirates airline, halts tourist market to fight coronavirus

* Dubai’s Emaar pauses luxury tower work, as virus adds to real estate woes

* DAE Says Available Liquidity of About $2.8 Bln As of Q1

* ADNOC Distribution Shareholders Approve Revising Dividend Policy For 2021 And Onwards

* MEDIA-Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank faces over $1 billion NMC exposure

* MOVES-HSBC appoints co-heads of MENAT capital markets ]

KUWAIT

* Kuwait banks to postpone loan payments for affected companies - c.bank head

* Kuwait Real Estate Holding Q4 Profit Falls

QATAR

* Qatar’s Hamad airport on-site staff temporarily reduced by 40%

* Qatar Airways sees 75% decrease in operations - airport COO

* Moody’s downgrades ratings of Doha Bank to Baa1 from A3; maintains stable outlook

OMAN

* Oman reports its first death from coronavirus -state TV

* Oman to establish new tax system - state media

BAHRAIN

* U.S. launches probes into imports of aluminum sheet from 18 countries (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)