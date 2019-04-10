MIDEAST - Factors to watch - April 10

DUBAI, April 10 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks retreat from 8-month high as Trump opens new trade war front
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai continues rally, most major Gulf markets mixed
* IMF says global economy cooling, coordinated stimulus may be needed
* PRECIOUS-Gold slips on firmer dollar, but weak equities limit losses
* Oil steady amid tightening supply, but capped by economic slowdown
* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks extend gains; premiums touch fresh highs this month
* Aramco sells $12 billion bonds out of record $100 billion demand
* Putin says no imminent decision on oil output cut
* Israel’s Netanyahu secures election victory - Israeli TV channels
* EXCLUSIVE-Uber plans to sell around $10 bln worth of stock in IPO-sources
* Trump discussed Iran, human rights with Saudi crown prince -White House
* Qatar plan for further stake in Deutsche Bank has stalled - sources
* Saudi led coalition strikes Yemen’s capital - Ekhbariya TV
* Algerian interim president promises free elections
* Trump praises Egypt’s Sisi despite concerns about human rights, Russian arms
* Egypt GDP to grow 5.5 pct in 2019, 5.9 pct in 2020 -IMF
* Egypt’s GASC buys 60,000 tonnes of Romanian wheat in direct deal - traders
* Egypt rejects French wheat cargo over ergot fungus level
* Netflix in talks to buy Hollywood’s historic Egyptian Theatre - source
* Saudi Cabinet reiterates Kingdom’s commitment to balancing energy markets
* Saudi welcomes U.S. blacklisting of Iran Revolutionary Guards
* Dubai’s “Quranic Park” draws on Islam’s holy text
* MEDIA-Jet Airways fails to pay interest to Etihad-linked entity
* UAE’s Finablr considers London float that could raise at least $200 mln
* Dubai’s DSI Shareholders Approve Continuation Of Business
* Qatar National Bank Q1 net profit rises 3.8 pct, loans up 5 pct
* Viva Kuwait Signs SPA For Entire Share Capital Of QualityNet
* Kuwait’s Aayan Leasing & Investment unable to pay debts of $444 mln
* Oman’s Salalah Port Services Q1 Profit Falls (Reporting By Dubai Newsroom)