MIDEAST - Factors to watch - April 10

DUBAI, April 10 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks retreat from 8-month high as Trump opens new trade war front

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai continues rally, most major Gulf markets mixed

* IMF says global economy cooling, coordinated stimulus may be needed

* PRECIOUS-Gold slips on firmer dollar, but weak equities limit losses

* Oil steady amid tightening supply, but capped by economic slowdown

* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks extend gains; premiums touch fresh highs this month

* Aramco sells $12 billion bonds out of record $100 billion demand

* Putin says no imminent decision on oil output cut

* Israel’s Netanyahu secures election victory - Israeli TV channels

* EXCLUSIVE-Uber plans to sell around $10 bln worth of stock in IPO-sources

* Trump discussed Iran, human rights with Saudi crown prince -White House

* Qatar plan for further stake in Deutsche Bank has stalled - sources

* Saudi led coalition strikes Yemen’s capital - Ekhbariya TV

* Algerian interim president promises free elections

EGYPT

* Trump praises Egypt’s Sisi despite concerns about human rights, Russian arms

* Egypt GDP to grow 5.5 pct in 2019, 5.9 pct in 2020 -IMF

* Egypt’s GASC buys 60,000 tonnes of Romanian wheat in direct deal - traders

* Egypt rejects French wheat cargo over ergot fungus level

* Netflix in talks to buy Hollywood’s historic Egyptian Theatre - source

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Cabinet reiterates Kingdom’s commitment to balancing energy markets

* Saudi welcomes U.S. blacklisting of Iran Revolutionary Guards

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai’s “Quranic Park” draws on Islam’s holy text

* MEDIA-Jet Airways fails to pay interest to Etihad-linked entity

* UAE’s Finablr considers London float that could raise at least $200 mln

* Dubai’s DSI Shareholders Approve Continuation Of Business

QATAR

* Qatar National Bank Q1 net profit rises 3.8 pct, loans up 5 pct

KUWAIT

* Viva Kuwait Signs SPA For Entire Share Capital Of QualityNet

* Kuwait’s Aayan Leasing & Investment unable to pay debts of $444 mln

OMAN

* Oman’s Salalah Port Services Q1 Profit Falls (Reporting By Dubai Newsroom)