MIDEAST - Factors to watch - April 10

DUBAI, April 10 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rally as Xi calms jitters over US-China trade row

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar rises on higher ownership caps, Saudi banks bought

* Oil markets firm on hopes that U.S. trade spat with China may ease

* PRECIOUS-Gold dips as Xi comments revive risk appetite

* Trump vows quick action in response to suspected chemical attack in Syria

* Blast kills 11, injures dozens in Syria’s Idlib city - monitor

* Iran unifies official and open market exchange rates as rial hit new low

* Libyan sovereign wealth fund files lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase

* As sukuk disputes simmer, Islamic scholars ponder legal risks

* Somalia parliament speaker quits as Gulf rivalries boil

EGYPT

* Egypt to raise a maximum of 2 billion euro with planned bond

SAUDI ARABIA

* As prince visits, Saudi Aramco to sign $10 bln of deals in France

* Sinopec to cut Saudi crude imports for May in response to high OSPs - official

* WIDER IMAGE-Cycling in Jeddah: Saudi women embrace change

* BRIEF-Quadrise Fuels Says Planned Combustion Boiler Trial Project In Saudi Arabia Will Not Proceed

* Facing tough fight in mountains, Saudi-led alliance focuses on Yemen’s coast

* Saudi prince skips visit to mega tech incubator during French trip

* BUZZ-Saudi’s United Electronics surges on Q1 earnings

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai-based Abraaj hires Houlihan Lokey for health fund advice after dispute

* MEDIA-Mubadala is close to hiring Rothschild for Cepsa stake deal - Bloomberg

QATAR

* U.S. State Dept approves possible $300 mln weapons sale to Qatar -Pentagon

KUWAIT

* National Bank of Kuwait reports 9.6 pct Q1 profit jump

OMAN

* BRIEF-BP to develop second phase of Oman’s Khazzan gas field

* BRIEF-Bank Sohar Says Acting CEO Sasi Kumar Resigns - Reuters