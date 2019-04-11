MIDEAST - Factors to watch - April 11

DUBAI, April 11 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS- Growth woes douse rally in Asian shares, dollar slips
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai nears 5-month high, most major Gulf markets rise
* IMF says global economy cooling, coordinated stimulus may be needed
* PRECIOUS-Gold holds near two-week high on dovish central banks
* Oil prices fall on surging U.S. crude supply, economic slowdown
* Thousands flee Tripoli homes as battle rages on outskirts
* France blocks EU call to stop Haftar’s offensive in Libya
* Trump congratulates Israel’s Netanyahu on election victory
* Palestinians condemn Airbnb about-face on delisting Israeli settlements
* Algeria to hold July 4 presidential election after mass protests
* Deutsche Bank CEO wants more time to assess Commerzbank merger
* Hezbollah warns U.S. over sanctions against Iran and allies
* Pompeo will not publicly back two-state solution for Israel and Palestinians
* Alia Royal Jordanian Airlines Says Govt To Buy Stake In Co
* Saudi-led coalition air strikes hit Yemeni capital as violence flares
* Iran bought corn, barley and soymeal in tenders - trade
* Iran raises May crude prices for all regions -source
* Middle East Crude-Umm Lulu, Qatar Marine trade at premiums
* Egypt’s GASC buys 60,000 tonnes of Romanian wheat in direct deal
* Egypt says re-testing French wheat cargo after initial rejection
* Egypt blocks campaign site opposing constitutional changes - monitor
* EXCLUSIVE-Egypt withdraws from U.S.-led anti-Iran security initiative -sources
* Saudi Kingdom Holding CEO says didn’t buy Aramco bonds
* Aramco bonds’ modest gains suggest demand was inflated -sources
* Saudi Aramco says it raises $12 bln from bond issue
* Khashoggi’s children deny considering settlement over murder
* U.S. Senate confirms Abizaid as ambassador to Saudi Arabia
* UAE’s Invest Bank Shareholders Approve Strategic Investment By Sharjah Govt
* Invest Bank shareholders approve Sharjah government as controlling shareholder
* UAE energy minister says Russia committed to OPEC+ oil cuts
* Mubadala opens NY office to focus on financial services, private equity
* Emirates NBD Sells Stake In Network International At 435 Pence/Share
* Dana Gas says Q1 production 6 pct higher
* U.S. looking ‘very closely’ at Qatar-Air Italy deal -Pompeo
* Kuwait seeks up to $300 mln compensation over 2017 Jazeera collision
* Kuwait raises May crude prices by 15 cents/bbl - source
Reporting By Dubai Newsroom