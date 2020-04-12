MIDEAST - Factors to watch - April 12

DUBAI, April 12 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stock markets jump on Fed stimulus, oil pulls back from earlier surge

* Global stock markets jump on Fed stimulus, oil pulls back from earlier surge

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi nudges up ahead of OPEC+ meet, UAE stocks mark best week in years

* PRECIOUS-Gold hits 1-month peak fuelled by Fed’s new stimulus measures

* Saudi-Mexican clash halts record oil cut deal despite Trump pressure

* Saudi, Russia outline record oil cut under U.S. pressure as demand crashes

* Iran renews coronavirus warning as ‘low risk’ activities re-start

* U.S. offers $10 million for information on Hezbollah commander in Iraq

* Threat from Iran to U.S. forces in Iraq remains ‘significant’ -senior U.S. diplomat

* Iraq names its third prime minister in 10 weeks

* Issuer of Kurdish oil-backed $500 mln Glencore bonds seeks repayment delay - sources

* Lebanon’s Hariri attacks government over draft economic plan

* War-ravaged Yemen confirms first coronavirus case, braces for more

* Saudi-led ceasefire in Yemen begins, lifting hopes for peace

* UK joins U.S., UN in supporting Saudi-led ceasefire in Yemen amid virus outbreak

EGYPT

* Egyptian police disperse villagers who stopped burial of doctor killed by coronavirus

* Egypt’s ESIIC buys 100,000 tonnes of Brazilian sugar in tender - trade

* Egypt lowers 92-, 95-octane petrol prices by 3.2% -ministry of petroleum

* Egypt authorizes 42 Brazilian meat plants for exports -Brazil ag ministry

* Egypt to import 800,000 tonnes of wheat during harvest -minister

* Egypt’s urban consumer inflation falls to 5.1% in March

* Saipem-led consortium picked as preferred bidder for Egypt rail project

SAUDI ARABIA

* U.S. senators press Saudi officials to put oil cut in motion

* Saudi King approves extension of curfew until further notice- SPA

* Saudi Aramco to release May crude official prices on Sunday- source

* Saudi crown prince, Russia’s Putin discuss efforts to stabilize oil markets- SPA

* Trump says he had good call with Russia’s Putin, Saudi king on oil

* Canada lifting a freeze on arms exports to Saudi Arabia, opposition wants big deal scrapped

* EXCLUSIVE-Russia releases first cargo of wheat to Saudi Arabia -sources

* Saudi Arabia buys stakes in four big European oil firms -source

* Saudi Arabia tenders for about 600,000 tonnes barley

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE says OPEC+ output cut decision will have a major impact

* China, UAE foreign ministers discuss energy, coronavirus -WAM

* UAE to extend closure of mosques and places of worship until further notice

* Dubai to set up field hospitals to cope with any coronavirus surge - official

* Court appoints administrators for NMC Health after months of turmoil

* Dubai tells government agencies to cut spending, freeze hiring

* UAE’s flydubai says will resume operations when time is right

* ADIO invests $100 mln in four AgTech companies - statement

KUWAIT

* MSCI postpones entering Kuwait stocks into EM index - Kuwait state news agency

BAHRAIN

* In overcrowded cells, Bahrain’s political prisoners fear coronavirus threat